New Glenn Launch Nears

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Blue Origin is ramping up for the maiden launch of its New Glenn rocket from Florida’s Space Coast as soon as next month.

On Wednesday, the rocket’s drone ship “Jacklyn” sailed into Port Canaveral for the first time.

The vessel is named after the mother of Blue Origin’s founder Jeff Bezos.

In the next few days, Blue Origin is expected to perform a hot test of the rocket’s upper stage.

Read: Starliner scheduled to return to Earth Friday; astronauts will not

The primary payload for New Glenn’s inaugural flight is NASA’s ESCAPADE mission which will launch a pair of mars orbiting spacecraft.

Ken Kremer with Space Up Close told us, “Mars in the past, we believe, had a lot of water, but today it’s bone dry. So, this will help us understand that. How did that happen?”

Eventually, New Glenn will launch satellites as part of Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Like SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, Project Kuiper aims to increase global broadband access through a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Read: Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group