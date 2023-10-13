New Lake Nona West lifestyle center will attract these stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

From the moment Tavistock Development Co. announced plans for Lake Nona West — its new 405,100-square-foot lifestyle center to be built just west of Lake Nona Town Center — the project became one of the most anticipated in the region.

It has piqued the interest of residents of Lake Nona and its surrounding areas, eager for more shopping and dining options, as well as the interest of the region’s real estate players.

With an anticipated groundbreaking in 2024 and opening in fall 2025, attention has turned to what stores, restaurants and other concepts will populate the lifestyle center. For instance, Orlando Business Journal reported last month that retail powerhouse Target is in talks with the developer to build a new store at Lake Nona West — potentially the site’s planned 150,000-square-foot anchor tenant.

