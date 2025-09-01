New Lynx bus transfer center opens in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lynx has announced the opening of its new $18 million Pine Hills Bus Transfer Center, a major enhancement to Central Florida’s public transit network.

The opening of the Pine Hills Bus Transfer Center marks an exciting step forward in making transportation more accessible and connected for residents of West Orange County.

Located at 2756 Belco Drive, this new hub is conveniently close to popular spots such as retail centers, Evans High School and the Central Florida Urban League headquarters, helping to unite the community and make travel easier.

The Pine Hills Bus Transfer Center is a key part of a larger effort to upgrade infrastructure throughout Central Florida. Lynx plans to invest more in new facilities and system upgrades, all aimed at making regional transit better and more accessible for everyone.

Additionally, Orange County has allocated $67 million for transit improvements in Pine Hills. With the opening of the Pine Hills Bus Transfer Center and ongoing investments, Central Florida residents can expect improved access and connectivity in the region’s public transit system.

