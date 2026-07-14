DELTONA, Fla. — Construction is underway on a new medical office complex in Deltona.

According to the City of Deltona, city officials joined LEHA Investments and state leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of the project.

The city said the development represents continued investment in the community and is expected to support future economic growth.

New medical office complex breaks ground in Deltona

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