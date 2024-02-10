New Open-Air Pavilion Enhances Ocala Wetland Recharge Park

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala has completed construction for the new open-air pavilion at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park (OWRP).

The park will host a grand opening from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.

The event is free and open to the public.

The project broke ground in August 2023 and was completed in Jan. 2024.

The open-air pavilion will provide an event and education space at the park.

The park’s addition to the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Site will be recognized throughout the event.

The OWRP was selected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for inclusion on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail sites in September 2023.

Ocala was one of 14 new sites to receive this distinction.

After the event, guests can join the Ocala Water Resources Department and the Marion Audubon Society for a guided walk to learn more about the water process within the park and the numerous species of birds that call the park home.

Guests will have an opportunity to participate in an electronic scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes.

There will also be light refreshments and giveaway bags while supplies last.

See the map below for the location of the park.

