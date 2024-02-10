This city will be hosting a Scottish festival

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The City of Mount Dora is hosting the 11th Annual Scottish Festival.

The three-day event will start at 6 p.m. and go to 9 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The festivities will include Scottish clans and societies, live music, vendor tents, and food and will be hosted by Russ Rollins, Taco Bob and Pat Lynch.

An array of events will happen throughout the day, including a Parade of Tartans led by the Mount Dora Pipes and Drum Corps.

Live music will also be performed at the Donnelly Park Building Stage with surrounding vendor tents.

Performances include Poehemia, Celtica Nova, Misty Posey, and Tom Keefer.

The events will be held at Elizabeth Evans Park and Donnelly Park.

On Saturday only, Feb 17., there will be a Highland Athletics event that will consist of:

Braemar – Heavy stone carry Fire Truck Pull - 50ft in fastest time

Sheaf Toss - Height elimination event

Weight Over Bar - Height elimination event

Caber Toss - 3 attempts to turn Caber

Ax Throwing

