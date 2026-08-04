New partnership expands mentoring and scholarships for Orange County students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way took over the Orange County Take Stock in Children program on Aug. 1, forming a new partnership to expand mentoring and scholarships for local students.

The transition aims to reduce barriers to higher education for low-income students in grades 6-12 by pairing them with mentors, offering college-readiness support, and providing guaranteed scholarships upon program completion.

Bethany Lacey, CEO of Take Stock in Children, said the partnership will strengthen long-term support for students as they move from graduation into college and future careers.

“This is an intentional, highly strategic step forward for the youth of Orange County,” Lacey said.

Jeff Hayward, president and CEO of Heart of Florida United Way, said education remains one of the most effective tools for breaking the cycle of poverty.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Take Stock in Children of Orange County into the Heart of Florida United Way family,” Hayward said.

The partnership integrates the Take Stock in Children model into Heart of Florida United Way’s network, corporate partnerships, and family resources. Leaders say the effort will offer wraparound services to hundreds of students. The transition is backed by funding from the Helios Education Foundation.

Officials stated all student contracts, scholarships, and mentor relationships will continue without interruption. The change merges two organizations with a shared mission to increase educational opportunities and support youth across Central Florida.

The local program team will continue working closely with schools and community partners to ensure academic support services remain in place.

More information about Take Stock in Children programs statewide is available on the organization’s website.

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