New pickleball court opened in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The city of Winter Springs held a ribbon cutting for their new pickleball complex at Central Winds Park earlier Saturday.

The latest addition to the park is part of the city of Winter Springs Perk up Parks Initiative, which focuses on improving city parks and play areas to strengthen our community and the overall quality of life.

Over 100 residents and pickleball enthusiasts eagerly waited to be some of the first to play on the new courts and enjoy the festivities.

Mayor Kevin McCann and commissioners Matt Benton, Victoria Bruce, Cade Resnik, and Rob Elliott joined Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine and State Representative David Smith were at the park to officially open the new courts.

“This is just another layer of our award-winning parks, and I’m really proud of it. We should all be proud of the work that has been done,” McCann said.

With 14 tournament-capable courts expanded parking, and new restrooms, the $3.1 million complex is the largest in Seminole County.

The new complex will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

