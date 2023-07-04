New recreational sports complex with pickleball and more planned in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new 47-acre sports complex is being proposed by an Orlando-based development firm Haut, which has multiple residential concepts in the works across Central Florida.

Plans filed with Osceola County show Haut wants to build the recreational sports complex — catering to tennis, soccer, paddleball, pickleball, running, fitness and more — on land southeast of Orlando’s Lake Nona community between McMichael and Absher roads and south of Cyrils Drive.

Other amenities proposed include a health-conscious sports cafe, sport pro shop, event hall and more, but specifics were limited.

