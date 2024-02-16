New Royal Caribbean cruise ship is in the works

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Royal Caribbean Group has announced that they have begun to build a new cruise ship to set sail in 2028.

The Royal Caribbean Group announced that it has entered into an agreement with the French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to build the new ship.

The French shipbuilder is to build the seventh Oasis Class ship for the Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2028.

“While we eagerly anticipate the debut of Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas this summer, we’re already dreaming up her sister ship and the next installation in the brand’s extremely popular Oasis Class,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean has recently announced three new ships: Silver Nova, Celebrity Ascent and Icon of the Seas.

“This order signals Royal Caribbean Group’s continued confidence in our partnership that has delivered some of the most innovative ships at sea,” said Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “We look forward to building upon this relationship as we help bring this ship to life.”

The original Oasis of the Seas was introduced in 2009 and the Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class has delivered memorable vacations to millions of families and adventurers of all ages.

We have just announced our plans to begin building @RoyalCaribbean's next Oasis Class ship – Oasis 7 – with our great partners at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. It’s a wave of innovation as we continue our pursuit to create and deliver the best vacation experiences. pic.twitter.com/naQWupuV0x — Royal Caribbean Group (@NewsfromRCgroup) February 15, 2024

