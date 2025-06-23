New shelter roof signals bright future for Pet Alliance after devastating fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance is nearing completion of its new shelter in Orlando, nearly four years after a devastating fire.

Construction crews are set to install the roof on the new shelter, marking a significant milestone in the rebuilding process.

The original shelter was destroyed in 2021 by an accidental fire that tragically claimed the lives of at least 13 cats.

The new shelter is expected to be completed by next February, providing a much-needed facility for pet adoptions in the Orlando area.

The fire that destroyed the original shelter was a significant setback for Pet Alliance, but the organization has been working diligently to rebuild and continue its mission of finding homes for pets in need.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group