New Smyrna Beach fire chief retires after 27 years of service

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Fire Chief Shawn VanDemark has announced his retirement after 27 years of service, effective October 18.

VanDemark, who has been with the department since 1998, will transition to a new role as Operations Chief at Volusia County Fire Rescue.

“Shawn has overseen tremendous progress in our Fire Department and his departure is a huge loss to the City of New Smyrna Beach,” said City Manager Kevin Cowper.

VanDemark began his career as a firefighter in 1998 and rose through the ranks, serving as a driver engineer, lieutenant, and battalion chief before becoming fire chief in 2017.

VanDemark was recognized as Firefighter of the Year in 2007 and Volusia County Paramedic of the Year in 1999.

In addition to his firefighting duties, VanDemark led the city’s COVID-19 response starting March 9, 2020.

His community involvement includes volunteering as a leader for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, coaching flag football and basketball, and participating in medical missions to Nicaragua and Haiti.

In his resignation letter, VanDemark writes, “Since beginning my career with the department in March of 1998, it has been my privilege and honor to serve the citizens of New Smyrna Beach and work alongside an exceptional team of professionals. I am proud of what we have accomplished together in advancing the department’s mission, improving public safety, and supporting our community through times of need.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group