New Smyrna Beach leaders consider more changes to city’s Historic Preservation ordinance

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is looking to make changes to its historic preservation ordinance for a second time this year and many residents are not on board.

Part of the plan would include things like updating demolition regulations and possibly making some areas local historic districts.

Assistant City Manager Ron Neibert said that would force people to pay heftier fines if they tear down a structure without proper permits.

Another change has to do with creating local historic districts. In the past, two-thirds of all property owners had to be in favor, but if this new ordinance passes, there would only need to be a 50-percent approval rate.

Certified national historic districts don’t impact home design or construction, while local historic districts do.

“The city is not going to take an affirmative step to certify districts. We are going to look to citizens that may want to certify their areas of the community,” said Neibert.

Curtis Hodges owns a historic home in New Smyrna Beach and said, while he appreciates preservation, he doesn’t want to have to jump through hoops to make changes to his own house.

“People just don’t like being told what to do by the government,” Hodges said. “Everybody seems to remodel their homes and take good care of them.”

The city will discuss resident’s input at a workshop in January

