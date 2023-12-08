Scout leader arrested in Volusia County, accused of sexual contact with teen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Volusia County Boy Scout leader Thursday afternoon.

Vidal Torres, 48, is scheduled to face a judge Friday on charges of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies released body camera video of Torres’ arrest.

Investigators said they were contacted by the victim’s family last month, claiming he had sexual contact with the girl.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Torres’ arrest on 4 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and 1 count of unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.

Deputies initially tried to arrest Torres at work but learned he had left for at least a week on a “family emergency.”

Investigators said they learned Torres was back in the Daytona Beach area and were able to make the arrest on Thursday.

Through the investigation, it was determined the incidents of abuse did not occur at sanctioned Scout events, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said, at this time, they don’t believe there are any other victims.

