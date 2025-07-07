New Smyrna Beach shark bite victim continues recovery

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park man bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach is still in the hospital but appears to be on the mend.

Matt Bender, 40, was surfing when the shark bit his arm. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bender’s mother said he went through several hours of surgery.

Bender is well-known in the Florida surfing scene. His mother thinks he’ll be back in the water as soon as he’s able.

Officials are still trying to learn what type of shark it was.

