Orange County man bit by shark in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Beach Safety reports a man from Winter Park was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Beach Safety, a 40-year-old male surfer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They say that the shark bite happened while the victim was surfing and he was quickly taken to a medical facility for care.

The specific type of shark involved in the incident has not been identified. Authorities have not released an incident report and the medical report remains confidential and unavailable to the public.

Beach Safety advises that although shark encounters are uncommon, beach visitors should remain alert and adhere to safety protocols while enjoying the ocean.

