0 New trial denied for accused Windermere rapist

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will not be a new trial for the man accused of drugging and then forcing women to have sex with him in his Windermere home.

Darryl Patterson was in court Tuesday asking for a second trial after he was convicted last year.

Windermere police said he drugged and raped multiple women, but only one case has gone to trial.

Shortly after his Mar. 6 conviction, Patterson filed his own motion that was denied by the judge for errors, but it was amended by his latest attorney, William Ponall.

Ponall said the video shown to jurors was not enough for a conviction.

“This video doesn’t show any contact between Mr. Patterson and the alleged victim. The video shows activity under a blanket. The alleged victim testifies she doesn’t know what happened,” he said in court.

Patterson’s attorney is asking for the judge to serve as the seventh juror and find the state did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Patterson was transferred back to Orange County from Hernando County where he faces similar charges.

Prosecutor Deb Barra argued that the jury has rendered a verdict and that should be enough.

“They convicted him and that should stand,” she said.

The judge ruled there should be no new trial.

Patterson will have to appeal the ruling if he wants to try again for a new trial.



