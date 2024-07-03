New Universal patent uses AI-like tech for ride load process

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The iconic thumbs-up from theme park workers to let other employees know it’s OK to start a ride is something guests have become familiar with — and a new technology using an AI-type process may make that gesture even more important.

A Universal Destinations & Experiences-related patent dubbed “System and Method for Controlling Operation of a Ride System Based on Gestures” appears to use a camera system that can read the gestures of ride operators to begin, stop or hold a ride — taking away the need for human operators at a control console.

“Operator control consoles are the primary point of operation for amusement park ride systems. These consoles contain console interfaces (e.g., buttons, switches, sliders, dials) that control the operation of the ride,” said the patent. “This causes overstaffing and inefficiencies by requiring additional employees to perform other operational tasks, e.g., ensuring riders are properly seated and restrained in a ride vehicle, while still maintaining an operator at the console.”

