0 New video shows Lake County AT&T store employee held at gunpoint during robbery

TAVARES, Fla. - Newly released video is showing the dramatic moments last week when an employee was held at gunpoint during a robbery at a Lake County phone store.

Police said two men robbed the store before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Lake and Orange counties.

The video shows one of the men led the employee around with a gun at his back and at one point, the gun was pointed at the employee's face.

TRENDING NOW:

Tavares police said the men, with their hoods up and faces covered, are Rashawn White and John Ilienens Jr.

Police said the men came into an AT&T store around 3:37 p.m. and forced an employee to the floor with a gun just inches from him.

One of the men went into another room in the store through a side door and when he came out, he appeared to have something in his hand.

In the video, he then tries to get into a safe on the front side of the store. After he is unsuccessful, police said, the man went through the employee's pockets and found a key.

After they've been in the store for about a minute, they force the employee to get up, and with a gun at his back, the employee helps them get into the safe.

At one point, one of the men comes out of the safe with a black bag in his hands. Police said that bag contained 15 to 18 wireless devices.

Before leaving, the men force the employee into the safe. Then after being inside the store for a total of four minutes and 30 seconds, both men exit out a side door.

Police said that's when they led officers on a two-county chase before crashing their getaway car into the front of a Pine Hills apartment complex.

Investigators said both men ran from the crashed car. When they realized they were going to be captured, one of the men killed himself, authorities said.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.