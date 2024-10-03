New walkway now open at Smyrna Dunes Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re heading to Smyrna Dunes Park, you’ll find a newly rebuilt walkway ready to go.
Volusia County has reopened Walkway 3 after rebuilding it to better handle tides and erosion.
Officials said the upgrade makes it safer and more resilient for visitors and allows for easy access to the beach and jetty.
Smyrna Dunes Park features over two miles of boardwalks, a fishing pier, dog-friendly swimming spots, restrooms and picnic pavilions.
