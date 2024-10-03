BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Before Helene arrived in Florida, water levels were already high around some parts of the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The storm pushed water over several roads causing flooding and erosion issues.

Repairs were just completed on the Haulover Canal Access Road yesterday.

Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge recovers from Hurricane Helene Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge recovers from Hurricane Helene

Read: Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand

But there are still several road closures.

Park Ranger Courtney Johnson showed us the damage on Catfish Creek Loop this afternoon, where crews were repairing washouts.

Read: ‘I feel beautiful again’: Kissimmee artist offers free tattoos to breast cancer survivors

Gator Creek Road is also closed, but crews are making progress.

Visitors can access Black Point Wildlife Drive, Biolab Road, and Dummits Cove Road.

Read: Tickets on sale for Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge recovers from Hurricane Helene Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge recovers from Hurricane Helene

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group