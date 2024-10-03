Tickets on sale for Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. — Now is the time to purchase tickets for a popular holiday event at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Admission for the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild is available for presale prices until Oct. 31.

The event features new handcrafted lanterns and 10,000 LED lights for an experience like traditional Asian lantern festivals.

It will be on a ¾ mile loop around the zoo.

This is the festival’s fifth year; over 90,000 people attended in 2023.

“This year, guests will enjoy all-new lanterns, including an updated version of the popular dragon lantern,” said Zoo CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. “We’ve also added more days this year for guests to enjoy this spectacular holiday tradition.”

The zoo encourages guests to purchase tickets early to schedule their preferred dates and times.

Guests must buy tickets online.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild at Central Florida Zoo The event features new handcrafted lanterns and 10,000 LED lights for an experience like traditional Asian lantern festivals. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

