ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful is preparing for its annual “Come Out With Pride” celebration, and organizers announced a new parade route this year.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The parade will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Read: You could win $100 in Florida Lottery tickets!

Organizers said to accommodate the growing number of attendees, its new route will take participants through downtown.

The parade will travel south on Orange Avenue, east on Central Boulevard, and north on Rosalind Avenue before making our way to the grand finale on East Robinson Street.

Read: Second Harvest sends ‘disaster relief packs’ to parts of Florida & Georgia hit hard by Helene

See a map of the route below:

New route announced for this year’s 'Come Out With Pride' parade New route announced for this year’s 'Come Out With Pride' parade

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group