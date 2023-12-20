New wholesale French pastry kitchen moving into Orlando’s Packing District

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pastry chef will open a commercial French pastry kitchen next year in Orlando’s Packing District.

La Maison Du Macaron has said the kitchen will use locally sourced ingredients to produce macarons and other French pastries.

The 5,800-square-foot building will open at West Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

While the building will not be open to the public, customers can make appointments for a presentation and a tour.

The commercial kitchen will supply theme parks, restaurants and other businesses nationwide.

Business owners, event planners and other clients, can order wholesale macarons, French pastries and other desserts online.

Award-winning French pastry chef Olivier Saintemarie said the kitchen is expected to open early next year.

“After years of developing and perfecting our macaron recipe, we’re excited to open La Maison Du Macaron so we can deliver delicious French pastries to customers everywhere,” Saintemarie said in a news release. “Orlando is our home, so it was a natural decision to open the bakery here. We look forward to serving the wonderful people of Central Florida and beyond.”

Saintemarie was classically trained in France and began working in Orlando in 2003.

He has experience working as an executive pastry chef for Chefs de France restaurant in the France pavilion at Epcot, according to Disney.

