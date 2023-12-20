Walt Disney World to bring back ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new show is in the works at Walt Disney World.

It’s called “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure.”

Disney released concept art of the stage during the iconic song “Kiss the Girl.”

See: Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates birth of 1st African elephant in 7 years

This will be an updated version of the show that ran for years at Hollywood Studios but ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney says the new show will open in the fall.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group