Surveillance video links suspect to deadly after-hours club murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Rijkaard Florvil on Sunday for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting outside an Orlando after-hours club. He was taken into custody after witnesses and surveillance footage reportedly connected him to Kendy Alexandre’s death.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 1 at a business on North Apopka Vineland Road. Deputies arrived to find Alexandre, a man in his 20s, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies confirm the victim was taken by Orange County Fire Rescue to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:59 a.m.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man with dreadlocks in a lifted green Jeep. Deputies spotted a green Jeep Wrangler headed north on North Apopka-Vineland Road and, after stopping the vehicle, detained Florvil.

Deputies say they brought two witnesses to the scene, who identified Florvil as the shooter. During an interview with homicide detectives, Florvil admitted he was at the club and moved his vehicle due to a fight in the parking lot.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot and a nearby business contradicted Florvil’s account.

According to the affidavit, one video shows Florvil running from his Jeep toward the victim while appearing to chamber a round in a handgun. A second video captured Florvil confronting Alexandre and raising his arm before a muzzle flash appears.

The report states that the footage then shows the victim falling to the ground in front of Florvil.

Investigators observed Florvil standing over the victim before walking back to his Jeep and driving away. When detectives showed Florvil the surveillance footage, he continued claiming he only fired into the air and insisted someone else must have shot the victim.

A search of Florvil’s vehicle uncovered a black Glock 9mm handgun, a magazine, and four live 9mm rounds. Detectives reported that these matched the caliber of the fired cartridge casings recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Florvil’s cell phone was also found in the Jeep’s glove compartment.

