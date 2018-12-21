ORLANDO, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a new outfit.
The Orlando Police Department is making a change to the dark blue uniforms that officers have been wearing for 28 years.
Related Headlines
Officers can now sport a more casual look, trading in the collared button-up shirts for polos.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies found buried behind Georgia home believed to be missing children
- Lawsuit says OUC polluted nearby neighborhoods with cancerous toxins, possibly impacting 30,000
- Trump tweets as government shutdown looms
- VIDEO: Florida deputy killed 3 generations of family before taking own life
Why? Because Florida.
“We live in a subtropical climate. It’s very hot here,” said Fraternal Order of Police president Shawn Dunlap.
In addition to the new polos, the men and women in uniform can wear cargo pants, as well as their bulletproof vests outside their shirts.
“Traditionally, we have always had [vests] under the shirt. It’s much more cumbersome… It’s much more difficult to take a break,” Dunlap said.
With more than 800 officers on the force, the wardrobe change will come at a cost. There’s also a question about whether the new look will require brand-new bulletproof vests, which can cost as much $1,000 each.
Discussions about cost – and who will pay for it – will start at the beginning of January. If all goes according to plan, officers could be sporting the new look by spring 2019.
The current, more formal uniform will still be worn by some officers, including those who work as commissioner’s aides, as well as for formal events and funerals.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}