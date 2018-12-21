  • New year, new uniform: Orlando police officers to get new, more casual look

    By: Shannon Butler , Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a new outfit.

    The Orlando Police Department is making a change to the dark blue uniforms that officers have been wearing for 28 years.

    Officers can now sport a more casual look, trading in the collared button-up shirts for polos.

    Why? Because Florida.

    “We live in a subtropical climate. It’s very hot here,” said Fraternal Order of Police president Shawn Dunlap.

    In addition to the new polos, the men and women in uniform can wear cargo pants, as well as their bulletproof vests outside their shirts.

    “Traditionally, we have always had [vests] under the shirt. It’s much more cumbersome… It’s much more difficult to take a break,” Dunlap said.

    Some Orlando police officers will soon trade in the collared button-up shirts for polos and cargo pants.
    With more than 800 officers on the force, the wardrobe change will come at a cost. There’s also a question about whether the new look will require brand-new bulletproof vests, which can cost as much $1,000 each.

    Discussions about cost – and who will pay for it – will start at the beginning of January. If all goes according to plan, officers could be sporting the new look by spring 2019.

    The current, more formal uniform will still be worn by some officers, including those who work as commissioner’s aides, as well as for formal events and funerals.

