  • Newborn baby boy found abandoned, wrapped in T-shirt at Orlando apartment complex, police say

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A newborn baby boy was found abandoned Saturday on the doorstep at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

    Officers said the 1-day-old boy was found wrapped in a T-shirt and appeared to be in good health.

    The baby was taken to Arnold Palmer hospital, police said.

    Investigators are looking into the incident, along with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

    Officers said if an unwanted newborn baby is taken to a hospital or a fire station within seven days of birth, no criminal charges will be filed.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

