Newly released footage shows capture of Eustis man accused of strangling pregnant stepmother

EUSTIS, Fla. - Newly released bodycam video showed a man accused of strangling his pregnant stepmother with blood on his hands at a Eustis cemetery.
Ian Anselmo is accused of killing Sue Ellen Anselmo in March at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Related Headlines
New details revealed the woman was afraid of Anselmo after she broke up with his father. Records revealed she tried to keep her husband and stepson away from where she worked and lived just days before she was killed.
Police said Anselmo is the one who made the 911 call where he told the operator that he strangled his stepmother. Sue Ellen was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition before she died.
Officials said there was a cord wrapped around her neck when she was found.
After his arrest, Anselmo wrote letters to his father and family members where he talked about being scared and on suicide watch. Anselmo would write about being innocent and that he "would never get this time back," but would also draw cartoons and quote Dora the Explorer. At one point he said, "We'll have a Paw Patrol marathon when I get back."
Anselmo wrote how he's still hopeful he'll be released from jail eventually.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}