Body camera video shows SWAT trying to rescue Lake County deputy caught in ambush

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows a Lake County SWAT unit trying to suppress three shooters inside an unincorporated Eustis home last summer to rescue one of their own.

The members of the team are seen firing gas canisters through windows and navigating a maze of parked cars as they inched closer.

Some confirmed they were watching for movement through the camera attached to Master Deputy Bradley Link, who died in the ambush.

Investigators said Julie Sulpizio, her husband and her daughters plotted to kill their neighbors in August.

It was Sulpizio’s job to lure them back to her home, where they said the other family members waited with dozens of guns pointed at the door.

They said Link and two other deputies intercepted the group – and walked into the trap instead.

The videos end with the team breaching the walls of the partially destroyed home, where numerous bullet holes can be seen.

The video was some of the first evidence made public in the case, which has been paused since Sulpizio was declared incompetent to stand trial earlier this year.

Another hearing has been scheduled for next week, where Sulpizio is expected to be declared competent and able to continue.

She faces the death penalty if convicted. Deputies say her daughters and husband shot themselves before the standoff ended.

They said the family had become a self-contained religious and anti-government cult, and the home was filled with propaganda.

They said Sulpizio, upon hearing her family members were dead, smiled and said they were with God.

Prosecutors have so far refused to release the video of her post-arrest interview, claiming even redacted versions of it are exempt because she’s accused of killing a law enforcement officer.

