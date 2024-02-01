NFL Pro Bowl Community Outreach Event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for the first time since 2020 and the week’s events began with a community outreach.

Over 50 volunteers, including Mayors Buddy Dyer and Jerry Demmings and NFL Hall of Famers DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis partnered with Florida Citrus to revamp the Rock Lake Neighborhood Center.

18 different trees were planted at the center, including the final tree which was helped planted by both Mayor Dyer and Mayor Demmings.

Read: Jury recommends that Bessman Okafor be sentenced to death for killing Alex Zaldivar

The NFL and Florida Citrus Sports also added over 150 books to the Learning Center to provide increased reading opportunities for the children in the area.

“The NFL has been great, everytime they come they’ve given back to the community in one fashion or another, whether it’s building ball fields or today doing a green up effort and working with our neighborhood center to include education materials, so we’re thankful for them leaving something behind and not just coming for the game.” said Dyer.

Read: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts unveils their new venue

More Pro Bowl events are set to take place starting tomorrow with the Skills Challenge.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for more covreage of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.

Read: Federal judge dismisses Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group