NFL Pro Bowl Games return to Orlando today; How to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s packed festivities continue with the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

Thousands of fans will head to Camping World Stadium this afternoon for the Pro Bowl.

This comes after Saturday’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon attracted big crowds to downtown Orlando.

Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist, Tom Terry, will also provide the weather forecast for the game.

Selected football players will participate in skills challenges like Move the Chains and Gridiron Gauntlet, with a return of flag football.

Doors to the event open at noon.

Even if you can’t make it to the stadium, you can watch the Pro Bowl live on Channel 9 at 3 p.m.

Our Channel 9 Sports team will have coverage for Eyewitness News tonight.

