Nicer fall weather arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a seemingly endless summer in the Sunshine State, big changes are ahead.

Amazing fall weather will descend into Florida by the middle of next week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s over the next few days, with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Watch: Hurricane Milton weakens after slamming Central Florida

Things will be even cooler by the middle of next week.

Another front will arrive by Wednesday.

Watch: Flooding along St. Johns River remains major concern after Hurricane Milton

Highs will be in the upper 70s, and lows will be in the upper 50s in parts of northern Central Florida.

Our rain chances will also remain low over the weekend and next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group