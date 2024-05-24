OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Details about a new Orlando-area resort with a colorful theme were released this week.

Paramount shared new renderings of the Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts at the Everest Place development.

It is being built on U.S. 192, west of the 429 in Osceola County.

The hotel will feature over 400 rooms and condo units and be themed to characters from shows like “SpongeBob,” “Paw Patrol,” “Dora the Explorer” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Nickelodeon hotel being built in Central Florida Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando (Hand-out/Lion Star Hospitality Inc.)

The hotel is set to open in 2026.

More information about the Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts can be found here.

