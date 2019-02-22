No one will be charged for Florida Mall food court fight that some thought was a shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and woman whose fight sparked a panic at the Florida Mall just after Christmas are no longer facing charges.
Orange County deputies said whole thing started with a dispute over a refund when a woman hit a man in the food court and the man, in turn, hit her. Someone threw a chair, which caused a loud banging sound, which some shoppers mistakenly thought was gunfire.
Investigators say there were no gunshots.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Jenny Ochoa and 55-year-old Anthony Manuel for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
This week, prosecutors decided not to file formal charges against either defendant, and both cases were closed. A spokeswoman for the state attorney's office told Channel 9 on Friday that neither case could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
Investigators say thousands of people were at the mall at the time, including Channel 9 reporter Michael Lopardi, who saw some of the people run for the exits.
Right now at the Florida Mall. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/8DRNF5CIr9— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) December 29, 2018
The panic was also captured on surveillance video, but WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the video may not be enough to prove a case because video doesn't always tell the whole story.
Both the man and the woman told Channel 9 over the phone Friday that they stand by their story. They also both expressed disappointment that the other's case was not pursued.
The fire department said eight people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the panic.
