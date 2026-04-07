NOAA updates hurricane tracking map

ORLANDO, Fla. — A well-known hurricane tracking graphic is getting a major update.

NOAA says the cone of uncertainty, which shows a storm’s predicted path, will now highlight hurricane watches and warnings on land.

NOAA said the change is being made to emphasize broader wind risks.

The National Hurricane Center also has a new map for possible storm surge flooding.

As of Tuesday, there is only 55 days until the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1.

Officials said it’s never too early to prepare for the threat of hurricanes.

Now is a great time to get hurricane supply kits ready and ensure your home and property are secure.

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