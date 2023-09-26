Noche de Sabor: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Orlando attraction this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Celebrate culture, food and fun at the Museum of Illusions Orlando with “Noche de Sabor” this weekend.
The attractions center will hold the annual party, which translates to “A Night of Flavor,” on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Guests can explore the interactive space and enjoy an exclusive fiesta with a live DJ, dancing, food and drinks.
The Wheel at ICON Park will also be lit with orange lights, and guests can take a complimentary trip with their event ticket.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend the celebration.
