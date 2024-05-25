North Florida land deal finalized

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — An $8.25 million deal to purchase a conservation easement that would preserve 4,808 acres of land north of Tallahassee has been finalized, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday.

Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet approved the deal with Gem Land Co. in September.

“These types of acquisitions are essential to further conserve our water, our wildlife and the unique natural landscapes people associate with our state,” Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a prepared statement Friday.

Conservation easements generally are intended to preserve land from development while allowing current landowner to continue agriculture activities.

Money for the deal came from the Florida Forever program.

