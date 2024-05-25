Man arrested, charged in connection to Apopka bank robberies

APOPKA, Fla. — A man is behind bars accused of two bank robberies in Orange County.

After days of investigation, the Apopka Police Department arrested 45-year-old Taylor Cale Mizelle, who appeared before an Orange County judge for the first time on Saturday.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect after his alleged robbery on May 20th.

The crime happened at the Fifth Third Bank on South Orange Blossom Trail.

After interviews with the suspect, detectives say the man confessed to another robbery, also at a Fifth Third Bank, on Rock Springs Road.

That crime happened on May 8th, around 12:40 p.m. Police say the suspect went behind the teller counter, took money and then he walked out.

Surveillance cameras captured this image of the suspect, used as part of the investigation.

Channel 9 reached out to Fifth Third Bank for comment on the arrest, but did not hear back.

The man was charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of armed robbery.

