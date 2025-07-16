‘Victim did everything right’: Terrifying near-kidnapping caught on video in Florida, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Deputies say a woman was nearly kidnapped from her job — and the frightening moments were all caught on video.

It happened in broad daylight on June 29 in St. Augustine.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a man who was trying to force a woman into a vehicle outside of a business.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the man had just robbed the 206 Smoke Shop on State Road 206 East.

Investigators said he then forced a female employee from the store, dragged her outside, and tried to push her into his pickup truck.

Video shows the woman struggling and screaming as the man has her in an apparent chokehold near the truck.

The video below may be difficult to watch, viewer discretion is advised.

Attempted kidnapping in St. Augustine Deputies say the woman was nearly kidnapped from her job in broad daylight. (WFTV)

Deputies said the victim fought her attacker and attracted the attention of a nearby citizen. They said the witness called 911, causing the suspect to stop his kidnapping attempt and drive off.

SJSO said officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife soon spotted the suspect driving recklessly along Highway A1A near Marineland. Despite his attempts to get away, the FWC officers were able to capture the suspect, sheriff’s investigators said.

Officials have identified him as 31-year-old Theodore Michael Tundidor.

SJSO detectives have charged him with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto.

FWC has also charged Tundidor with driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

“The victim in this situation did everything — right scream/yell, fight, attract attention," SJSO shared on social media.

𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐍𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐓. 𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐀



On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at approximately 3:30pm, deputies were dispatched to a business at 1054 SR 206 East. A 911 caller advised a male subject was attempting to force a… pic.twitter.com/5IcpJRWIIw — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) July 15, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group