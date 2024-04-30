‘Not a daycare’: Several arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at universities in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Several people were arrested Monday during a protest at the University of Florida.

Protesters also clashed with law enforcement on Monday at the University of South Florida.

In response to the arrests, a University of Florida spokesperson released the following statement:

“This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children - they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences. For many days, we have patiently told protesters - many of whom are outside agitators - that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly. And we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university. For days UPD patiently and consistently reiterated the rules. Today, individuals who refused to comply were arrested after UPD gave multiple warnings and multiple opportunities to comply.”

Protests against the conflict in Israel have been escalating at college campuses around the U.S. over the last month.

