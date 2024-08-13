NSYNC member’s former mansion hits market for $15M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando mansion previously owned by Joey Fatone of boy band NSYNC is for sale, with an asking price of $15 million.

The estate at 9726 Kilgore Road near the Dr. Phillips area hit the market in the beginning of August. It is being marketed by Orlando-based Kylin Property Management on behalf of owner Three-W International, a nonprofit that manages international student programs.

Representatives for Three-W were not available for comment.

