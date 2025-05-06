Hot & muggy Tuesday with late-day storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Plan for a hot and muggy Tuesday in Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s for many in the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Tuesday weather outlook Hot and muggy conditions could lead to late-day rain in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said late-day showers and storms will be possible as well.

Areas along I-4 and to the S-SE will see the best chance for the rain on Tuesday.

Crimi said over the next few afternoons, leading up to and through the weekend, rain chances will increase. Expect daily afternoon showers and storms to be on repeat.

Locally heavy pockets of rain will be possible and by early next week, many communities will have picked up 4 to 8 inches of much-needed rainfall.

