FIFA World Cup prompts heightened human trafficking response in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida law enforcement is increasing efforts to combat human trafficking ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which begins next week.

The first match in Miami Gardens is scheduled for Monday, June 15, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is working with federal officials to send more resources to South Florida.

This effort comes as law enforcement steps up measures to address human trafficking during the tournament.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Seven matches are slated to be played in South Florida during the tournament.

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