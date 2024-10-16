Number of fuel tankers coming through Seaport Canaveral doubles following Milton

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Twice the number of fuel tankers are rolling through Seaport Canaveral to meet the needs of Central Florida and other areas hit the hardest.

“We’re more than double the normal capacity,” said David Smith, the general manager of Seaport Canaveral. “We’ve been averaging between 375 and 400 trucks a day.”

Since Seaport Canaveral re-opened after Hurricane Milton, more than 600 trucks have loaded more than 13 million gallons of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel at this Port Canaveral facility.

Smith said this fuel isn’t just staying in Central Florida; it’s being trucked to some of the state’s hardest-hit areas.

A number of drivers arrived ahead of Milton, and during a news conference Monday at Seaport Manatee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said these efforts are making a difference.

“The great news is that our fuel supplier, we don’t actually own any of the fuel here as well prepared,” Smith said. “We have a vessel in port now. we have another one coming in tomorrow. We’re continuing getting resupply. so there’s no issue with supply at all.”

