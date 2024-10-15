Wolfbranch Estates residents in Sorrento blame nearby subdivision for making Milton flooding worse

SORRENTO, Fla. — Residents near Wolfbranch Road in Sorrento blame a nearby subdivision for making their flooding from Hurricane Milton worse.

Channel 9 captured drone video of the water flowing across Wolfbranch Road and into the Wolfbranch Estates hours after Hurricane Milton came through Central Florida.

In the days since, some road flooding has receded, but neighbors still have huge lakes of floodwater behind their homes.

While the water source is unclear, more than 500 people have signed a petition blaming a nearby development by D.R. Horton for the flooding.

The development known as Timberwalk was approved for 376 lots by the City of Mount Dora, with construction beginning on the development in 2021.

Residents of Wolfbranch Estates say their community has experienced flood issues for the first time in more than 30 years since the homes went up at Timberwalk.

“Something has changed, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” said Jeff Kimbrough, President of the Wolfbranch Estates Homeowners Association, “We never had a problem before this neighborhood was built.”

Residents at the Wolfbranch Estates are now asking for emergency funding to dry out. They want local government to step in, prevent more development, and improve drainage infrastructure.

“I want my life back, I want my property back. That’s what we want here in the whole community. Just get it done,” said Wolfbranch Estates Resident Mary Stepien who has an estimated 15 feet of flood water in her backyard.

Channel 9 reached out to Lake County to try and get answers for residents.

A Lake County spokesperson told Channel 9 that the county was aware of the flood issues at Wolfbranch Estates and was actively relocating the water.

“Wolfbranch Estates is a designated flood hazard area. The county continues to evaluate the flooded areas following Milton,” said the county spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Lake County also works with the Florida Division of Emergency Management on possible flood mitigation projects.

Channel 9 repeatedly contacted D.R. Horton and the City of Mount Dora about Wolfbranch Estates residents’ concerns but did not receive a response.

