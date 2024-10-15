Orange County set to deploy crews to remove debris caused by Milton

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials announced the beginning of large storm debris collection in Orange County following Hurricane Milton.

Orange County Disaster Debris Removal Crews are set to deploy on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

According to a news release, the initial collection will focus on vegetative debris, crews may make multiple passes to clear an area.

Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

Debris should be placed on the curb at the edge of the property.

The debris to be collected must be separated into the following categories:

Vegetative – Includes large branches, tree limbs, logs, and plants. Appliances – Includes refrigerators, washers and dryers, and air conditioners. Electronics – Includes televisions, computers, and similar smaller items.

Read: Chuck Norris fights back, helping hurricane victims in Central Florida

Separate fencing materials from vegetative debris.

Place debris and debris piles AWAY from trees, poles, fire hydrants, water meters, or other structures.

Ensure that the debris does not block the road, sidewalk, or storm drains.

Leaves and small debris must be bagged, canned, or bundled and placed for collection with normal yard waste pick-up on the assigned day.

For additional information, please visit OCFL.NET/MILTON or call Orange County’s 311 HelpLine.

Read: ‘Come Out With Pride” returns to Orlando with its Most Colorful Parade and Pride celebration

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group