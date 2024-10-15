Volusia County SNAP recipients can apply for Milton food replacement

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Any Volusia County residents who are part of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and lost food due to Hurricane Milton can apply for food replacement.

Applicants must be current SNAP recipients and complete the application by Oct. 19.

The eligibility for food replacement is determined through the Florida Department of Children website.

Residents do not have to show proof of a power outage for more than four hours or proof of food loss.

SNAP recipients can also use their benefits to purchase hot foods from participating stores until Nov. 15.

Hot foods include deli items, salads and sandwiches.

