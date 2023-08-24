Numbers show fewer children in Central Florida entering foster care, except teens

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New data shows fewer children are entering foster care across Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties in every age group other than teens.

Data from Embrace Families shows that overall there were 158 fewer kids in care this year. But 15, 16 and 18 year olds are entering foster care more than before.

Experts said factors like the pandemic, mental health needs, and more kids entering the juvenile justice system are behind the increase.

“Sometimes the parents say, ‘Its tough, I can’t handle all of this complexity,’ and those kids end up coming into the foster care system,” said Mike Bryant, interim CEO of Embrace Families.

Embrace Families is working to reach at-risk families earlier to prevent teens from entering the system in the first place.

