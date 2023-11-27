Nursing shortage improves in Florida, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows a major shortage in the nursing industry is on a rebound.

The shortage stretched hospital staff thin in Florida and the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID cases rose, many nurses left the industry or retired early.

Watch: Shoppers predicted to spend around $12B during Cyber Monday

They blamed exhaustion, burnout, and inadequate pay.

In just the last year there has been a 38% decrease in vacancy rates for nurses.

Read: Gas prices drop again in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Monday in your neighborhood

The Florida Hospital Association credits schools for graduating more nurses, and the state’s commitment to recruit more nurses to move to Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group